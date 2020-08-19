Advertisement

Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Warmer By the Weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunny skies are welcomed the next few days thanks to high pressure in the area! This afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. The only thing that will put a damper on outdoor time is allergens because ragweed will be at a moderate to high count this week. Temperatures are expected to rise through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing a small chance for rain. The cold front won’t work in favor for cooling things down as we’re expected to keep warmer conditions into the start of next week, with highs in the 90s possible.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Another clear and comfy night, followed by mild sun tomorrow.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Comfy days and nights

Updated: 19 hours ago
Low humidity for a few more days!

Forecast

Scattered Clouds & Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny & Comfortable Today

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

After A Few Evening Showers We’ll Be Clear/Cooler Overnight

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and less humid, but no rain!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
We need rain, probably won't see any till the weekend!

News

Temporary change in storm siren policy in Clinton County

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Emergency Management is concerned about all the unstable debris from last week's storms.

Forecast

A Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Another Cold Front Overnight

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast