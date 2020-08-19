Sunny & Mid 80s Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunny skies are welcomed the next few days thanks to high pressure in the area! This afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. The only thing that will put a damper on outdoor time is allergens because ragweed will be at a moderate to high count this week. Temperatures are expected to rise through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing a small chance for rain. The cold front won’t work in favor for cooling things down as we’re expected to keep warmer conditions into the start of next week, with highs in the 90s possible.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85°.

