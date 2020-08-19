Advertisement

Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Rain Free This Week with low humidity.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure will control our weather pattern the next few days resulting in sunshine filled days and cooler mornings in the 50s.  Today we will see highs reach the mid to low 80s area wide with comfortable humidity.  Temps will gradually warm back in the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday before another cool front arrives Saturday night bringing minor rain chances back to the region. Signs are pointing toward above normal temps next week, which likely means a few day in the 90s are likely.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 83°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Another clear and comfy night, followed by mild sun tomorrow.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Comfy days and nights

Updated: 8 hours ago
Low humidity for a few more days!

Forecast

Scattered Clouds & Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny & Comfortable Today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

After A Few Evening Showers We’ll Be Clear/Cooler Overnight

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and less humid, but no rain!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
We need rain, probably won't see any till the weekend!

News

Temporary change in storm siren policy in Clinton County

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Emergency Management is concerned about all the unstable debris from last week's storms.

Forecast

A Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Another Cold Front Overnight

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Another Cold Front Overnight

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast