Advertisement

Volunteers help Cedar Rapids community after storm

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Cedar Rapids area is one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s derecho.

Volunteers from all over the country, including the quad cities, are showing up to help the Cedar Rapids community after the city was left devastated.

A Facebook group, “Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page” started as a small group of people wanting to help. It then grew into a group of 53 thousand people, all either needing help or wanting to give it.

The grassroots effort has grown into a storm assistance location. Anyone needing help can stop for food, water, toiletries, and more. Anyone wanting to give help can stop to be organized into volunteer groups or donate goods.

“What this shows is that those that are experiencing the destruction ourselves are still showing up to help and get our community on the road to recovery,” says Raymond Siddell, organizer of the effort.

Not only are local residents showing up to help, but people from all over the country are volunteering.

“People are calling asking how they can help. Today I took calls from Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin,” says Cory Rath, volunteer and helping coordinate the effort.

“Iowans are helping Iowans because it’s who we are. We love to help, we are friendly and we can count on each other,” says Siddell.

To reach out for help or to volunteer, you can reach out to the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource page on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers help Cedar Rapids community after storm

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Man shoots at police during rural standoff in Clinton County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the sheriff’s office, a man shot at police as they were doing a welfare check.

News

Police standoff in rural Clinton County on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

President Trump joins disaster recovery briefing in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
President Trump has approved the public portion Iowa’s disaster relief request that helps clear debris and fix public buildings and utilities.

Latest News

News

President Trump joins disaster recovery briefing in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Truck crashes into Little Rock and Gem Shop after accident in Davenport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The accident happened off of Brady Street near Bowlmor Lanes.

News

Power outages continue in Quad Cities region following derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

News

Iowa put back on Chicago quarantine list after brief removal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Chicago officials added Iowa and Kansas to its list quarantine list on Tuesday.

Back To School

Geneseo middle, high school students temporarily go remote after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The superintendent says a student and employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 16 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 47.