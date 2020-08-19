Volunteers welcome to help with storm cleanup in Clinton County on Saturday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County Emergency Management announced it will be matching volunteers with homeowners who need assistance with debris cleanup on Saturday, following the derecho that caused widespread damage in Clinton County more than a week ago.

The agency said public parks and cemeteries will be included if time allows.

Clinton County Emergency Management provided information about the cleanup in the news release below:

Volunteers who would like to help with debris cleanup can report to the south parking lot of the Wild Rose Casino and Resort, 777 Wild Rose Dr. Clinton, IA, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., however no new teams will be registered after 2 p.m.

Those who would like to volunteer need to follow these minimum requirements:

Volunteers must arrive in their own pre-arranged teams of no less than two people

Volunteers must sign a waiver (to help the process move along the waiver can be filled out in advance, it is available here ).

Volunteers must provide their own transportation to work sites Volunteers must provide their own food and water for the day

Volunteers must provide basic tools of their choosing such as leaf blowers, rakes, trimmers, carts, etc.

Volunteers must provide appropriate protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, close toed shoes, etc.

Volunteers operating chainsaws must have their own protective equipment including a helmet, ear protection, eye protection, gloves, cut proof chaps and protective shoes.

Volunteers will also be asked to observe COVID-19 precautions such as observing social distancing of six feet from people who are from a different household; wear a mask when in shared vehicles; and wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when possible.

Homeowners who would like to request the volunteer debris cleanup assistance should call 2-1-1 to be forwarded to Crisis Cleanup or call Crisis Cleanup directly at 844-965-1386.

Homeowners should consider that every home’s needs will be different and some damage can only be repaired by professionals. You may expect the following from the volunteers:

Clean debris from downed limbs and other debris that is easily removed to the edge of the property

Some volunteers operating chainsaws may be able to cut up larger branches or smaller trees that are already on the ground – trees must be on the ground; trees still partially standing or on a structure will not be removed by the volunteers

Volunteers will not be able to go on to roofs.

Homeowners requesting this assistance must be home when the team arrives to do the work. Homeowners will be asked to sign a waiver and will be asked to walk the team around the property to point out any areas that may be dangerous to the volunteers. Homeowners are expected to keep their pets secured. There is no guarantee that a volunteer team will be available for all properties.

For more information please follow the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa, Facebook page.

