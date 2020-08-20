CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport need your help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 37-year-old Jonathon Skinner is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

