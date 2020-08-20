Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Police say burglars used distraction tactics to gain access to Moline home

Police say three people used distraction tactics to enter a victim's home and steal jewelry in Moline on August 7.
Police are warning residents after three men used "distraction tactics" to gain access to a home in Moline. There, police say they stole jewelry before leaving.
Police are warning residents after three men used "distraction tactics" to gain access to a home in Moline. There, police say they stole jewelry before leaving.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are warning the public after three men gained access to a home in Moline using “distraction tactics.”

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 7 a Hispanic man, around 5′9 approached an elderly woman in the 2600 block of 10th Street in Moline. Police say the man told her he was pressure washing the neighbor’s fence and solicited her to do work at her home as well.

During this time officials say a second suspect, described as a white man in his 50′s around 6 feet tall and with dark hair, went inside the victim’s home and distracted the man inside. During this, a third suspect went into another room. Police say the third person took a pillowcase off the bed in the room and filled it with jewelry and then left.

Officials say a similar incident was reported that same day in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue, however, the homeowner didn’t allow them near his home. The suspect said they were with ComEd.

According to police the vehicle used by the suspects is described as an older tan or bronze extended cab pickup truck with a toolbox and possibly a wheelbarrow or dolly in the bed, possibly with Illinois plates. 

If you may have information about the vehicle or suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: Covid-19 vaccine trials

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Marcia Lense
A nationwide phase three trial is getting underway and 250 volunteers will participate in Iowa.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 15 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The total number of deaths in the county from the virus stands at 50.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. officials looking for missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Trail
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and the Scott County Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the public in locating 51-year-old Paul Campbell. Police say he was last seen on July 10 around 11 p.m.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police in Davenport need your help in locating a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 37-year-old Jonathon Skinner is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Latest News

News

Midday Medical: Covid-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hours ago

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is now reporting 213,721 total cases and 7,833 deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa medical director was aware for weeks of COVID data flaw

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s medical director says she was aware of widespread inaccuracies in the state’s coronavirus data when her agency used it to release flawed calculations that helped guide decisions on school openings and enrollment this month.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 292 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths over 24-hour period

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 53,830 and 1,012 total deaths.

Local

Davenport police: Three killed in overnight two-vehicle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Their names have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Crime

Fort Madison police investigating Wednesday night stabbing

Updated: 8 hours ago
The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Avenue F and Fourth Street.