CRIME STOPPERS: Police say burglars used distraction tactics to gain access to Moline home

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are warning the public after three men gained access to a home in Moline using “distraction tactics.”

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on August 7 a Hispanic man, around 5′9 approached an elderly woman in the 2600 block of 10th Street in Moline. Police say the man told her he was pressure washing the neighbor’s fence and solicited her to do work at her home as well.

During this time officials say a second suspect, described as a white man in his 50′s around 6 feet tall and with dark hair, went inside the victim’s home and distracted the man inside. During this, a third suspect went into another room. Police say the third person took a pillowcase off the bed in the room and filled it with jewelry and then left.

Officials say a similar incident was reported that same day in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue, however, the homeowner didn’t allow them near his home. The suspect said they were with ComEd.

According to police the vehicle used by the suspects is described as an older tan or bronze extended cab pickup truck with a toolbox and possibly a wheelbarrow or dolly in the bed, possibly with Illinois plates.

If you may have information about the vehicle or suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

