CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. officials looking for missing man

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Scott County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 51-year-old Paul Campbell is missing and was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 10.

Campbell, described as being 6′3 and between 200 and 220 pounds, was believed to be wearing a dark colored shirt and a pair of athletic shorts when he was last seen. Officials say he is balding with grey hair on the sides and back.

According to officials, Campbell parked his vehicle in the middle of the I-280 bridge over the Mississippi River coming from Illinois and heading into Iowa. He was believed to be going home from driving for Lyft and Uber. Police say his last ride was given through Uber at 10:53 p.m. on July 10.

His car, phone and wallet were all recovered at the scene according to police.

If you have any information, please call 911, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 563-326-8628, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

