Davenport police investigating overnight crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating an overnight crash at the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue.

The crash happened just after midnight.

Officers on the scene told TV6 two cars ended up in a ditch. Witnesses said at least one car caught fire.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

