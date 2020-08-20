Advertisement

Drake removes 14 students for violating virus guidelines

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a href=&quot;https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/&quot;&gt;CC BY 2.0&lt;/a&gt;)
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a href=&quot;https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/&quot;&gt;CC BY 2.0&lt;/a&gt;)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake University has removed more than a dozen students from its Des Moines campus, saying they violated coronavirus safety and prevention guidelines at gatherings both on and off campus.

Television station KCCI reports that 14 Drake students were asked to leave campus for two weeks.

Drake University asks undergraduate students to sign a compact in which they agree to social distance, self-monitor for symptoms and wear face coverings in campus buildings.

The compact states that students will be disciplined if they host or attend parties on or off campus.

Students who repeatedly violate the compact could be suspended or expelled.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Moline family shares their first day of virtual school experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
8th Grader Yasmin Lopez says her first day started in her dining room, where her teachers sent her a welcome video and instructions for schoolwork.

News

TV6 honored by Service to America Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Those wishing to watch the Service to America awards can do so this Saturday, August 22, at 6 p.m. on TV6.

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The YMCA in Moline is expanding an all-day childcare program to assist Illinois Quad Cities' families that have increased needs due to varying learning protocol decisions from school districts.

Breaking

Moline police identify two more ‘persons of interest’ in Trudy Appleby disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday marks the 24th anniversary of Trudy Appleby's disappearance.

VOD Recordings

East Moline School District's first day back

Updated: 2 hours ago
8th Grader Yasmin Lopez says her first day started in her dining room, where she says her teachers sent her a welcome video and instructions for schoolwork.

Latest News

News

Temporary community-based COVID-19 site opening in Moline on August 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County from Aug. 19-30.

News

Taxslayer COVID-19 testing site opened

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Food pantry sees increase in demand after storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Food pantry sees increase in demand after storm

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Moline police identify two more ‘persons of interest’ in Trudy Appleby disappearance

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Food pantry sees increase in demand after storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Power outages across the area after last week’s storm left thousands without a way to keep food fresh.