Dubuque Airport to lose American Airlines starting in October

(KCRG)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque is one of 15 cities across the United States that is losing flights with American Airlines.

The company said on Thursday that it’s doing so when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires on October 7th. The decision appears to put pressure on Congress and the Trump Administration to approve another $25 billion in relief after the pandemic stopped most travel plans.

American has already gotten $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of nearly $5 billion. For the Dubuque Airport, American Airlines is the only commercial airline to fly out of the airport.

