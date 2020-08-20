East Moline family shares their first day of virtual school experience

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Schools across the country and here in the Quad Cities are seeing a very different first day back. East Moline School District’s first day of school was Wednesday, August 19. Their schools like Glenview Middle School made alterations to their safety protocols like socially distancing desks in classrooms and having teachers move in between classes instead of students.

The students that chose a hybrid system (learning 3 days virtually, 2 days in-person) will see a very different school environment. Especially when they’re learning online.

Glenview Middle School 8th grader Yasmin Lopez is one of the students who chose a hybrid learning model. Her first day started in her dining room, where she says her teachers sent a welcome video and instructions for schoolwork. First thing in the morning though, attendance is taken. Lopez says that’s different from last Spring when they first tried virtual learning. She goes on to say virtual learning comes with some advantages and disadvantages, “it’s been good. They’ve given us all our work and honestly, it’s nice because you can go at your own pace instead of being rushed. Because in school it’s ‘oh a bell, get to your class.’”

Online learning may also be beneficial to those with difficulty staying still or paying attention for a whole school day, says Lopez. "When you're online it's not as interactive because you have people around you, you have everyone's energy. But online it's just you. It might be better for hyperactive because you can get up and go," she continues.

One downside to online learning is the lack of social interactions, according to Lopez. She says she hasn’t been able to see her friends much over the summer because of social distancing, however, they have been texting more often.

For working parents, having their kids learn from home has presented some challenges. Veronica Padilla has two kids and works during the day. She says, “it’s not easy. You have to adjust your schedule. Some don’t have the chance to drop off their kids and pick them up because they have to work 8-10 hours, so this has to be so hard this year for everybody. We have to change everything for the kids.... for the kids though, everything is worth it.”

East Moline School District students will need to have their temperature taken before they get on a bus and bring a slip to school saying they don’t have any symptoms like a fever, cough, or headache. Lopez says this helps give her a sense of security because she knows her classmates are healthy.

On Thursday, half the students who chose the hybrid learning will be coming to school and the other half will remain virtual. Then those groups switch on Friday.

