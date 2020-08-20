Fort Madison police investigating Wednesday night stabbing

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fort Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Avenue F and Fourth Street, Chief Mark Rohloff said in a media release.

He said the incident is related to an earlier disturbance at a nearby home. The suspect, a 39-year-old whom police have not yet named, had returned to the area when confronted by a family member.

During the incident, the suspect stabbed a 24-year-old in the forearm, according to Rohloff.

Officers rendered first aid on scene and the 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital by Lee County EMS. The incident has been referred to the Lee County Attorney’s Office.

“This information is released to inform citizens that the suspect has been identified and is actively being sought,” Rohloff said in the release. “Because of the victim-offender relationship, this is an isolated incident and not a substantial risk to the public at large.

No other information was released Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.