IHSA restrictions lead to cancellation of Genesis Shootout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2020 Genesis Shootout has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions from the Illinois High School Athletic Association.

“It is disappointing. I know a lot of people in the area look forward to it. It’s what happens before Christmas in the Quad Cities” said Genesis Shootout organizer Pete Ivanic.

The IHSA winter sports guidelines limit teams to a maximum of 2 contests per week, and no tournaments or events of more than 3 teams. Teams are also limited from playing opponents outside of their region or conference.

Illinois High School Athletic Association Regions (Illinois High School Athletic Association Regions)

Spectator and group gatherings are subject to IDPH guidelines and a plan for Winter State Tournaments is TBD.

There has been no announcement from the IHMVCU Girls Basketball Shootout, but teams from Illinois will not be able to compete in the event under the current restrictions. The State Farm Holiday Classic announced Monday the cancellation of the 2020 event.

