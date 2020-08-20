Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

The new deaths include:

  • Champaign County: 1 male 50s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s
  • DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 60s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
  • Madison County: 1 male 90s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
  • Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 80s
  • Perry County: 1 female 80s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
  • Whiteside County: 1 male 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 50s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 213,721 cases and 7,833 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,612 specimens for a total of 3,541,183.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 13 – Aug. 19 is 4.4%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,519 people were reported to be in the hospital. Of those, 357 patients were in the intensive care unit and 124 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.

