Illinois officials report 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

The new deaths include:

Champaign County: 1 male 50s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

DeWitt County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 90s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 50s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

As of Thursday, IDPH reported a total of 213,721 cases and 7,833 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,612 specimens for a total of 3,541,183.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 13 – Aug. 19 is 4.4%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,519 people were reported to be in the hospital. Of those, 357 patients were in the intensive care unit and 124 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.