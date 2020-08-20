Advertisement

Individual Disaster Declaration for Iowa to be signed Thursday

By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Thursday, “We’ve talked to the White House, it has left FEMA, it is now at the White House.”

Now, that “it” is Governor Reynolds is talking about is the individual disaster declaration for Iowans. President Donald Trump is expected to sign off on that Thursday. This will help people get money to help with repairs, food loss, and more following last week’s derecho. The President had already signed off on funds to help cities, counties, and businesses.

Governor Reynolds also said the Iowa National Guard still has 11 crews out across the state, and have so far cleared debris from 327 city blocks. She did ask people if they’ve been in your area and cleaned up debris, please don’t put new debris there so electrical crews can get in and get to work, but the Governor stressed right away restoring power continues to be a priority.

She said, “A lot of progress has been made, but there’s still quite a bit of work left to do. MidAmerican Energy has restored almost 100% of storm damaged outages in their area and has even deployed crews to support Alliant Energy’s recovery efforts in Linn County and elsewhere.”

Governor Reynolds also said 14 school districts have reported damage, and she’ll update her disaster proclamation on Friday because of it. It will allow schools to move their primary education plans to remote learning for districts impacted by the derecho.

FEMA will set up a disaster line for Iowans to apply for that aid. Mayor Bard Hart says Iowans will need to provide a few things ready to sign up, like social security number, contact information, and bank account information. You’ll also need your insurance information ready to determine what is eligible for FEMA funding.

Mayor Hart said, “FEMA will likely set up some sites around town to help people apply. The city will also help with that. There will be hot spots available at our neighborhood resource centers and there will computer assistance as Jeff mentioned at the downtown public library. When this is up and running, we will do all we can to help people apply for the assistance that they can get.”

Mayor Hart says Iowans will be eligible for up to $33,000 each in funding.

