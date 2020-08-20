Advertisement

Iowa officials report 292 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths over 24-hour period

(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) -  The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 292 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 53,830 and 1,012 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

The website now shows a positivity rate of 9.3 percent since the state started tracking the data.

As of late Thursday morning, 42,316 people have recovered and 576,953 have been tested.

According to the website, 300 people were hospitalized, 89 are in the intensive care unit, and 43 were admitted over the last 24-hours.

Clinton County reported 33 new confirmed cases between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 584. The county also reported one more death, bringing the total number to five, according to the website.

As of late Thursday morning, the county reported 215 have recovered and 6,767 have been tested.

Des Moines County went up 31 cases, bringing the total number to 329, according to the website. Two people have died and 125 have recovered. According to the website.

Scott County went up 15 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,905. To date, 27,313 have been tested, 17 have died, and 1,423 have recovered, according to the website.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

  • Muscatine: 903 confirmed cases (7,384 tested); 48 deaths; 744 recovered.
  • Louisa: 379 confirmed cases (1,970 tested); 14 deaths; 359 recovered.
  • Lee: 193 confirmed cases (3,769 tested); five deaths; 69 recovered.
  • Henry: 179 confirmed cases (3,010 tested); four deaths; 99 recovered.
  • Jackson: 174 confirmed cases (2,901 tested); one death; 114 recovered.
  • Cedar: 140 confirmed cases (2,678 tested); one death; 107 recovered.

