Moline-Coal Valley School District offering free internet for up to 500 qualifying families

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Up to 500 qualifying families in the Moline-Coal Valley School District are getting free internet for a year through Mediacom.

Families will also receive free rental of the Mediacom hardware needed to establish connection, the district said in a letter to parents on its website.

“This program is a unique partnership between the City of Moline, Mediacom, and Moline-Coal Valley District designed to help those families that do not currently have an internet connection at home,” according to the letter. “Please keep in mind, this will be a basic internet service that can be used for things such as remote learning. We know these are difficult times and many families are struggling with basic needs. An internet connection can be costly but so important, especially for remote learning needs.”

To be eligible:

The student must have registration completed for 2020-2021 school year

The student must live in the city limits of Moline (For students living in Coal Valley, please contact your Principal if in need of internet connectivity assistance)

The student must qualify for Free/Reduced lunch

The student must not already have an internet connection with Mediacom (This program cannot replace a current internet service contract)

To see if you qualify, the district asks you to contact edtech@molineschools.org or call Carrie in the Ed Tech Department at 309-743-8989.

Once Mediacom has established that you do not already have service and their services can reach your home, they will install your connection. You will be asked to sign off saying you have received your connection

The district also asks you notify them if you move out of the city by emailing edtech@molineschools.org or calling Carrie in the Ed Tech Department at 309-743-8989

The district also has secured a limited number of WiFi HotSpots by T-Mobile’s EmpowerEd program. The costs are covered by the school district.

T-Mobile towers determine the speeds of the connection and the data is unlimited, the district said on its website.

“While the number of these hotspots are very limited in availability, they are meant to bridge the digital divide for students who cannot access online resources and remote learning,” the district said. “The hotspot device is a district resource and is therefore covered by the District’s AUP, and Personal Device Policy. Additionally, the use of the hotspot includes acceptance of the specific T-Mobile HotSpot Agreement that is signed by students and parents/guardians.”

To apply for a hotspot, at no cost to the family, the district asks you to contact your school’s principal for next steps.

