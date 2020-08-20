Police: No injuries, damage reported in Davenport gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a report of gunfire early Thursday.

Officers responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 1300 block of Iowa Street and found several spent shell casings during a canvas of the area.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.