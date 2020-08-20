Advertisement

Police: No injuries, damage reported in Davenport gunfire incident

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a report of gunfire early Thursday.

Officers responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 1300 block of Iowa Street and found several spent shell casings during a canvas of the area.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Return to Learn: Clinton Community School District

Updated: 1 hours ago
Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy talks about the district's "Return to Learn" plan on the first day of school Thursday.

Back To School

Moline-Coal Valley School District offering free internet for up to 500 qualifying families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The district also has secured a limited number of WiFi HotSpots by T-Mobile’s EmpowerEd program.

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District offering free internet for up to 500 qualifying families

Updated: 2 hours ago
Up to 500 qualifying families in the Moline-Coal Valley School District are getting free internet for a year through Mediacom.

Local

Davenport police investigating overnight crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The crash happened just after midnight.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Volunteers welcome to help with storm cleanup in Clinton County on Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County Emergency Management announced it will be matching volunteers with homeowners who need assistance.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Macomb police seeking help to identify person of interest in vehicle theft

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Clinton sex offender facing new charges of sexual abuse against multiple children

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Volunteers welcome to help with storm cleanup in Clinton County on Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Crews make progress on power outages in Quad Cities region following derecho

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

News

Tractor parade to help North Scott Food Pantry

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Deer Valley Collectors will host a “Tractorcade,” a parade of tractors, on Saturday, August 29.