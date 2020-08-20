Advertisement

QC business builds homemade signal boosters

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Total Tech in Bettendorf is helping out those still living with poor signal from last week’s derecho. The owner created his own homemade signal booster out of household materials and now wants to build more to give them to residents of Cedar Rapids.

“We don’t have a restaurant, we don’t have tons of food to hand out and we thought well what can we do? And with the encouragement of my wife, we put this video together and posted it online to help people out as many as we can help. If this helps somebody get some service in a time of need, well great,” Jason Howell, owner of QC Total Tech says.

The device is able to significantly boost the signal of multiple devices at the same time. It requires no electricity.

QC Total Tech is taking donations of the materials needed to make the device. They will then assemble and deliver them to the Cedar Rapids area to help those still living with poor signal.

Donations needed to make the homemade signal booster include:

-Zinc/Iron/Chromium Rod

-Copper Wire

-Aluminum Foil

-Electrical Terminator Connector

You can drop off donations at the QC Total Tech building located at 1912 Middle Rd #400, Bettendorf, IA 52722

QC business builds homemade signal boosters

