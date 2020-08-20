Rock Island County health officials report 15 new coronavirus cases
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1,979.
Health officials say 8 patients are being hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The total number of deaths in the county from the virus stands at 50.
The new cases are:
· A man in his 80s
· A man in his 60s
· A man in his 50s
· A man in his 50s
· A man in his 50s
· A man in his 40s
· A man in his 30s
· A man in his 20s
· A man in his 20s
· A man in his 20s
· A woman in her 90s
· A woman in her 60s
· A woman in her 40s
· A woman in her 30s
· A woman in her 20s
No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
