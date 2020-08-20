Sunny With Mid 80s to Start the Weekend.

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Prepare for a few more days of clear skies, followed by a warming trend. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s with upper 80s by the weekend. The good news is that we won't see an increase in dew points until later into the weekend when it will start to feel muggier. Rain chances are slim, and we are still abnormally dry in the Quad Cities. Heat will be keeping into the next work week, but at least it will be mostly sunny!

TODAY: Clear. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

