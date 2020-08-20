Advertisement

Sunny With Mid 80s to Start the Weekend.

More Humidity And Warmer By The Weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Prepare for a few more days of clear skies, followed by a warming trend. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s with upper 80s by the weekend. The good news is that we won't see an increase in dew points until later into the weekend when it will start to feel muggier. Rain chances are slim, and we are still abnormally dry in the Quad Cities. Heat will be keeping into the next work week, but at least it will be mostly sunny!

TODAY:  Clear. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear. Low: 59°. Wind: S 0-5 mph. 

SATURDAY: Mostly clear. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny With Mid 80s to Start the Weekend.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny With Mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Cool Thursday morning into a comfy, warm day!

Updated: 10 hours ago
First Alert Forecast - Cool Thursday morning into a comfy, warm day!

Forecast

Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Another clear and comfy night, followed by mild sun tomorrow.

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Comfy days and nights

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
Low humidity for a few more days!

Forecast

Scattered Clouds & Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunny & Comfortable Today

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

After A Few Evening Showers We’ll Be Clear/Cooler Overnight

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and less humid, but no rain!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
We need rain, probably won't see any till the weekend!