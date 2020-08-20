Tractor parade to help North Scott Food Pantry

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Deer Valley Collectors will host a “Tractorcade,” a parade of tractors, on Saturday, August 29.

The event will help collect food for the North Scott Food Pantry, which serves the North Scott School District.

Visit Quad Cities shared more about the event in the news release below:

Anyone with a tractor that goes at least 10 mph and has a second seat can participate, and all tractor brands are welcome.

Tractorcade participants should arrive at the River Valley Co-Op, 201 18th Ave., Eldridge, Iowa, between 8:00-8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

There is no need to register in advance. Registration is $20, and includes an annual club membership, or you can bring $20 worth of non-perishable food items to donate to the North Scott Food Pantry.

If you don’t have a tractor, you can still come out and enjoy the parade! The public is welcome to visit the drivers and look at the variety of tractors at any of the planned stops. The public is welcome to bring food donation items as well, and the drivers will be collecting for the North Scott Food Pantry along the route.

The tractorcade will follow the route below along the country roads connecting these stops. All times are approximate expected arrival times at each stop.

9:00 a.m. Tractorcade Departs: River Valley Co-Op, 201 18th Ave., Eldridge, IA

9:30 a.m. Lady Di’s, 18109 270th St., Parkview, IA

10:15 a.m. Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th Street Walnut Grove, IA

11:00 a.m. Near Long Grove City Hall and the Grove Tap, 108 S 1st Street, Long Grove, IA

12:15 p.m. (LUNCH STOP / ONE HOUR) The Depot, 101 S. Main St., Donahue, IA

2:15 p.m. ractorcade returns to River Valley Co-op in Eldridge, IA

If it rains on Saturday, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 30.

