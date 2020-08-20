Advertisement

Tractor parade to help North Scott Food Pantry

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/(Public Domain Pictures)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Deer Valley Collectors will host a “Tractorcade,” a parade of tractors, on Saturday, August 29.

The event will help collect food for the North Scott Food Pantry, which serves the North Scott School District.

Visit Quad Cities shared more about the event in the news release below:

Anyone with a tractor that goes at least 10 mph and has a second seat can participate, and all tractor brands are welcome. 

Tractorcade participants should arrive at the River Valley Co-Op, 201 18th Ave., Eldridge, Iowa, between 8:00-8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.  

There is no need to register in advance.  Registration is $20, and includes an annual club membership, or you can bring $20 worth of non-perishable food items to donate to the North Scott Food Pantry. 

If you don’t have a tractor, you can still come out and enjoy the parade! The public is welcome to visit the drivers and look at the variety of tractors at any of the planned stops.  The public is welcome to bring food donation items as well, and the drivers will be collecting for the North Scott Food Pantry along the route.  

The tractorcade will follow the route below along the country roads connecting these stops.   All times are approximate expected arrival times at each stop.

9:00 a.m.         Tractorcade Departs:  River Valley Co-Op, 201 18th Ave., Eldridge, IA

9:30 a.m.        Lady Di’s, 18109 270th St., Parkview, IA

10:15 a.m.      Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th Street Walnut Grove, IA

11:00 a.m.      Near Long Grove City Hall and the Grove Tap, 108 S 1st Street, Long Grove, IA

12:15 p.m.      (LUNCH STOP / ONE HOUR) The Depot, 101 S. Main St., Donahue, IA

2:15 p.m.         ractorcade returns to River Valley Co-op in Eldridge, IA

If it rains on Saturday, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 30. 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews make progress on power outages in Quad Cities region following derecho

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

News

East Moline family shares their first day of virtual school experience

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
8th Grader Yasmin Lopez says her first day started in her dining room, where her teachers sent her a welcome video and instructions for schoolwork.

News

TV6 honored by Service to America Awards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Those wishing to watch the Service to America awards can do so this Saturday, August 22, at 6 p.m. on TV6.

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The YMCA in Moline is expanding an all-day childcare program to assist Illinois Quad Cities' families that have increased needs due to varying learning protocol decisions from school districts.

Latest News

Breaking

Moline police identify two more ‘persons of interest’ in Trudy Appleby disappearance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Friday marks the 24th anniversary of Trudy Appleby's disappearance.

VOD Recordings

East Moline School District's first day back

Updated: 4 hours ago
8th Grader Yasmin Lopez says her first day started in her dining room, where she says her teachers sent her a welcome video and instructions for schoolwork.

News

Temporary community-based COVID-19 site opening in Moline on August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County from Aug. 19-30.

News

Taxslayer COVID-19 testing site opened

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Food pantry sees increase in demand after storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Food pantry sees increase in demand after storm

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: 4 hours ago