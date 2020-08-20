TV6 honored by Service to America Awards

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 News is being honored Saturday night as part of the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Awards.

The creation of the Service to America Awards stems from NABLF wanting to recognize local stations for more than their role as news and entertainment providers for their communities.

Following the barrier breach in the Quad Cities on April 30, 2019, TV6 provided in-depth coverage on how the breach affected the Quad Cities area.

TV6 worked to provide the latest news to its viewers by breaking the news of the barrier breach and continued coverage of response and recovery. This also included our drive-up and drop-off fundraising initiatives and public service efforts that worked to support Quad City residents, businesses, organizations, and nonprofits.

Following the barrier breach, TV6 orchestrated three major service, donation, and business events to help repair the damage and raise money and resources to recover. Additionally, TV6 looked in-depth into issues involving the barrier breach.

TV6, along with five other Gray Television stations are being honored and are finalists.

In the small market category, TV6 is a finalist along with Gray stations KVLY and WJHG.

TV6′s sister stations KWTX and WNDU are finalists in the medium market category.

Gray Television, TV6's parent company, is a finalist for the Broadcast Ownership Group for its Measure of Hate special.

Those wishing to watch the Service to America awards can do so this Saturday, August 22, at 6 p.m. KWQC will be airing it on TV6. You can also watch it on our TV6 news app or you can watch it on our Over the Top (OTT) platforms Hulu, Roku, SBTV and Fubo.

