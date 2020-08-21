19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue closed after semi tanker overturns in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is letting the public know there is a traffic crash at 19th Street and 7th Avenue in Moline.

Police say 19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue is closed. This is adversely affecting I-74 traffic as well as downtown traffic.

Police ask drivers to use alternate routes.

The crash involved a semi tanker overturning at 19th Street and the delay is expected to take some time to clean up and remove from the scene before traffic patterns are back to normal.

Police say there are no injuries. However, the impact of traffic is significant.

This is an IDOT photo of the semi tanker rolled over in Moline on Friday. (Illinois Department of Transportation)

