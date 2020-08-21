Advertisement

Burlington Community School District board votes to unanimously delay start of school year

The first day of school was scheduled for Monday, August 24.
COVID-19 Schools
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Burlington Community School District Board of Educators held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the options for reopening school. The first day of school was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24.

Officials said data from the Iowa Department of Public Health was released Friday that showed a COVID-19 positivity rate of 15.3 percent in Des Moines County, the third-highest rate in Iowa.

The board considered three options: to continue with the current plan to start on Monday on a hybrid A/B schedule, to apply for temporary permission to provide primarily continuous/remote learning, or to delay the start of school for one week.

“In order to protect the health of students, staff, and the community, The Board voted unanimously to delay the start of the school year to August 31, 2020,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials on the board will meet again on Monday and will plan to hold a special meeting on August 26. This will be to review the state of the public health emergency and plans for reopening school.

