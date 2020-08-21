Camanche Fire Department raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche Fire Department is raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The fire department says it typically raises money for the association through community events, but this year is different due to COVID-19.

This year, the fire department says it will be hosting drive-through donation locations.

The first opportunity will be this Saturday August 22nd from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Other dates and times are as follows: August 26 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., August 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., September 2 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., and September 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

During those times, firefighters will be available to collect donations at the station located at 720 9th Avenue in Camanche.

The fire department asks you to check its Facebook page for information and updates, where it is also offering the ability to donate via Venmo.

Donations can also be mailed to the Camanche Fire Department.

The fire department says if residents prefer, they can come to their home to pick up their donation. Firefighters will wear masks and gloves.

Anyone with questions is welcome to contact the fire department at (563) 259-1112.

