Deere & Company reports third-quarter net income of $811 million

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) — Deere & Company on Friday reported net income of $811 million, or $2.57 per share, for the third quarter that ended Aug. 2.

That’s compared with a net income of $899 million, or $2.81 per share, for the quarter that ended July 28, 2019, the company said in a media release.

For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to the company was $1.993 billion, or $6.30 per share, compared with $2.532 billion, or $7.87 per share, for the same period last year, according to the company.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 11 percent, to $8.925 billion, for the third quarter of 2020 and declined 12 percent, to $25.809 billion, for nine months.

Net sales of the equipment operations were $7.859 billion for the quarter and $22.612 billion for nine months, compared with $8.969 billion and $26.182 billion last year, according to the company.

“With outstanding support from our dedicated global workforce and dealer organization, John Deere delivered a strong performance in the third quarter in the face of a serious global pandemic and uncertain market conditions,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

“As we manage through the pandemic, Deere’s number-one priority continues to be safeguarding the health and well-being of its employees. Thanks to aggressive measures taken early in the crisis, we have had success keeping our employees safe, our factories and parts centers functioning, and our customers served.”

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to the company is forecasted to be about $2.25 billion for the full year.

The company said, however, many uncertainties remain regarding the effects of the global pandemic that could negatively affect the company's results and financial position in the future.

In addition, the company announced broad employee-separation programs that will be completed during the fourth quarter in support of its strategy to create a leaner, more agile organization. The programs’ total pretax expense included in the forecast is about $175 million with estimated annual savings of $175 million, the company said.

“Although unsettled market conditions and related customer uncertainty are expected to have a moderating effect on key markets in the near term, we believe Deere is well-positioned to help make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” May said. “In addition, we are encouraged by the early benefits we are experiencing from the company’s recently launched smart-industrial operating model. We’re confident it will help accelerate our ability to deliver differentiated solutions to our customers, while contributing to improved efficiencies across the company.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.