East Moline School District sends 4 classrooms home due to COVID-19 symptoms

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline School District superintendent says four classrooms have been sent home due to a single student in each classroom expressing they had a COVID-19 symptom.

Superintendent Kristin Humphries talked about the incidents, which led to the decision, in an email response to TV6 below.

“On Thursday, at Wells Elementary, a student reported to their teacher that they had a sore throat. After talking with the teacher and discussing contact tracing, we sent 8 students and the teacher home.”

“On Thursday, a classroom at Glenview had almost the same instance of the above Wells scenario. Students at Glenview do not travel between classes, teachers do. So we sent all 7 students and 4 teachers home out of caution. However, due to contact tracing we believe the teachers will be back on Monday.”

“On Friday, we had a classroom at Hillcrest report that a student was not feeling well and had one of the symptoms. We sent the 3 students in the classroom and teacher and paraprofessional home. Due to contact tracing, the teacher and paraprofessional will return on Monday.”

On Friday, we had a classroom at Glenview with a student that reported one of the symptoms. We sent 11 students and a teacher home.

Superintendent Humphries says in all of the instances above, it was due to a single symptom by a single student in each classroom.

“The IDPH guidelines inform our practice and if a student or adult has one of the symptoms, they must go home immediately,” said Humphries in the email. “This was not unexpected. We spent over 4 months planning with district employees for this very scenario. These guidelines are meant to keep us safe. The health and safety of our students and employees is our priority and we will continue to work the plan to that end.”

“It has been a joy to see our students and staff in school the past two days and we look forward to continuing making connections with students on Monday for remote learning, and Tuesday for in-person learning,” Humphries said.

