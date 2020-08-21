Gas leak reported at Division and Hayes streets in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -MidAmerican Energy is on the scene of a gas leak at Division and Hayes streets in Davenport.

Crews are working to repair the line and the gas has been shut off in the area. Some homes have been evacuated by fire officials and Division Street between Garfield and Central Park Avenue is closed.

TV6 is working to get more information.

