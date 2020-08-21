Advertisement

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.(Photo submitted to WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/WOIO) - The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company’s stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

According to Rich Kramer, CEO and president of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, the slide that was leaked from the Topeka plant was created by an employee at the Topeka plant and did not run it through its corporate office.

The slide obtained by 13 NEWS gave examples of what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

Kramer said the policy on political expression on the job is longstanding. The rule regarding the ability to express support for law enforcement has been revised.

“We have clarified our policy to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities,” Kramer wrote.

Kramer’s comments come after President Trump called for a boycott of the tire company, and newly discovered audio was leaked from the meeting.

“I deeply regret the impression it has created,” Kramer apologized.

Senator Jerry Moran (R) Kansas said he’s glad Goodyear is correcting the mistake. He added, “I’m pleased to see the company express their regrets, issue new statements and certainly the suggestion that they are fully supportive of local police and police departments across the country. That’s encouraging to me.”

Moran also said he hopes the company gets its policies straight.

“While there may be reasons you want to regulate what goes on in a plant and in a business, it doesn’t involve political discrimination,” he continued saying, “You can’t favor conservatives or liberals, one side over the other. The Topeka Goodyear plant is important. It’s important to our state, it’s a major employer and we’re proud to have them here, but they need to get their policies straight, so that there’s not a bias between different political points of view.”

Moran said he would not suggest Americans boycott Goodyear because they are an important part of the Kansas economy.

