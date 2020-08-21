Gov. Reynolds requests disaster designation for 57 counties hit by derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she has formally requested a Secretarial Disaster Designation from the USDA for 57 counties that were impacted by the derecho.

This would be a different disaster designation in addition to the President’s disaster designation. State officials say it would allow Iowa producers to access USDA disaster programs.

According to a news release, Governor Reynolds requested the Secretarial Disaster Designation from the U.S. Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“The derecho storm dealt another gut punch to Iowa farmers, wiping out whole fields, demolishing grain bins and other farm buildings,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa farmers serve as a critical anchor for the entire world’s food supply and it’s critical they have our support. I spoke with Sec. Perdue earlier this week and regularly engage with the Trump Administration to ensure their voices are heard as we continue to secure federal assistance.”

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency determined the storm touched 57 counties. Preliminary estimates show 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were severely damaged by the storm.

If approved, Iowa officials say a Secretarial Designation would allow Iowa producers to immediately access low interest Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

The counties included in the request are: Adair, Audubon, Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Buchanan, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cherokee, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Ida, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monona, Monroe, Muscatine, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Sac, Scott, Shelby, Story, Tama, Van Buren, Wapello, Warren, Washington, Webster, and Woodbury.

