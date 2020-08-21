Illinois announces 2,200+ new cases of COVID-19

Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Illinois on Friday announced 2,208 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 215,929 cases and 7,857 deaths.

The state is also reporting more than 51,000 tests in one day.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s

Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Mason County: 1 male 50s

Perry County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Officials with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3%.

As of Thursday night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

