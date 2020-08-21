Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,200+ new cases of COVID-19

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Illinois on Friday announced 2,208 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 215,929 cases and 7,857 deaths.

The state is also reporting more than 51,000 tests in one day.

  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 50s
  • Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
  • Knox County: 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
  • Macon County: 1 female 80s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Mason County: 1 male 50s
  • Perry County: 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 70s   

Officials with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3%. 

As of Thursday night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.  Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.  IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.  For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

