Iowa officials report 823 new coronavirus cases, five deaths over 24-hour period

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 823 new coronavirus cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 54,653 and 1,017 deaths. The website reports the data in real-time.

The website on Friday morning showed a positivity rate of 9.3 percent since the state started tracking the data.

The website also showed 42,826 have recovered and 585,493 were tested. As of Friday morning, 293 people statewide were hospitalized, 81 were in the intensive care unit, and 43 were admitted within the last 24-hours.

A breakdown of new cases reported over the last 24-hours in local counties includes:

Scott: 34 new cases, bringing the total number to 1,939.

Muscatine: 13 new cases, bringing the total number to 916.

Clinton: 24 new cases, bringing the total number to 608.

Des Moines: 41 new cases, bringing the total number to 370.

Lee: 21 new cases, bringing the total number to 214.

Henry: 13 new cases, bringing the total number to 192.

Jackson: One new case, bringing the total number to 174.

Cedar: Two new cases, bringing the total number to 142.

Louisa: Two new cases, bringing the total number to 381.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist, says she became aware in late July of a problem in Iowa’s disease surveillance reporting system that backdated thousands of new test results.

The Associated Press reported that Gov. Kim Reynolds on Aug. 6 released 14-day county positivity rates on the state’s coronavirus website that she said would help school officials and parents decide how to proceed with the upcoming school year.

The state announced Wednesday that because of the backdating problem, those positivity rates had been erroneous for two weeks, the Associated Press reported.

