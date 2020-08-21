Advertisement

Iowa State Education Association, Iowa City school district files lawsuit against the state

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa, ISEA President Mike Beranek announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Today, the ISEA and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa to immediately declare local school districts - not the Governor - have the authority to make local decisions affecting the health and safety of their schools,” Beranek said.

In the Facebook post, Beranek shared a quote from General Counsel Jay Hammond which reads, “We are asking the court to determine that the ultimate authority to plan the return to school, including the extent of any online component, rests solely with the school board of each school district in Iowa, and not with Governor Reynolds.”

"Today, the ISEA and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa to...

Posted by ISEA on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Our schools will not be immune;” local health officials warn of possible new COVID-19 surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

VOD Recordings

Local health officials warn of possible new surge as school start

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District sets up ‘internet homework hotspots’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The internet homework hotspots are set up to help students connect to the internet during remote learning.

VOD Recordings

Hy-Vee KidsFit Flexible School Fitness Program

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Hy-Vee KidsFit director outlines how schools, teachers, and parents can download a free, flexible health and wellness program just launched by Hy-Vee.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Interview with St. Ambrose University

Updated: 15 hours ago
Interview with Lynn Kilburg, Associate Dean at St. Ambrose University, addressing the safety protocols in place for students and staff as the university started the semester this week.

News

Return to Learn: Clinton Community School District

Updated: 15 hours ago
Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy talks about the district's "Return to Learn" plan on the first day of school Thursday.

Back To School

Moline-Coal Valley School District offering free internet for up to 500 qualifying families

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The district also has secured a limited number of WiFi HotSpots by T-Mobile’s EmpowerEd program.

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District offering free internet for up to 500 qualifying families

Updated: 16 hours ago
Up to 500 qualifying families in the Moline-Coal Valley School District are getting free internet for a year through Mediacom.

News

East Moline family shares their first day of virtual school experience

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
8th Grader Yasmin Lopez says her first day started in her dining room, where her teachers sent her a welcome video and instructions for schoolwork.

News

Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Debbie McFadden
The YMCA in Moline is expanding an all-day childcare program to assist Illinois Quad Cities' families that have increased needs due to varying learning protocol decisions from school districts.