Iowa State Education Association, Iowa City school district files lawsuit against the state

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa, ISEA President Mike Beranek announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Today, the ISEA and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa to immediately declare local school districts - not the Governor - have the authority to make local decisions affecting the health and safety of their schools,” Beranek said.

In the Facebook post, Beranek shared a quote from General Counsel Jay Hammond which reads, “We are asking the court to determine that the ultimate authority to plan the return to school, including the extent of any online component, rests solely with the school board of each school district in Iowa, and not with Governor Reynolds.”

