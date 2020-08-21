Iowa State University announces new student social gathering policy

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University announced a new student social gathering policy Friday after large parties and gatherings were witnessed near campus last weekend.

President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement that the University is committed to reducing the risk of COVID-19. All on-campus and off-campus gatherings must comply with these new health orders including wearing face coverings, limited the size of social gatherings, and ensure social distancing of 6-feet.

NEW: Students who do not follow health orders for gatherings, face coverings and physical distancing will face disciplinary action, including suspension. #IowaState is committed to protecting community health and a successful fall semester.https://t.co/1VGlIpoGIc — IowaStateUNews (@IowaStateUNews) August 21, 2020

Starting immediately, students who not comply with the new health orders for these gatherings are subject to disciplinary action through the student code of conduct. Students who also fail to comply with rules for social distancing and face-covering will be subject to the same actions. In the statement, the University said that this could lead to suspension.

President Wintersteen said, “I and other senior leaders did not make this decision lightly. The large student parties and gatherings we witnessed near campus last weekend were unacceptable and puts our community at-risk for infection. We know how important it is for our students to have an on-campus learning experience, and I encourage everyone to act responsibly so as not to jeopardize our ability to maintain that experience.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.