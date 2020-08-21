Advertisement

Jo Daviess County emergency responders remember firefighter Ben Weimer

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County emergency responders remembered firefighter Ben Weimer on Thursday during a procession.

“It means a lot,” said Doug Rahden of the Galena Territory Fire Department. “The idea that we get to bring him home to the fire station on more time, just the thought that we get the opportunity to do that, and Ben’s parents letting us do that, that overwhelms me with emotion. I think it is something that he would have wanted. I’m so appreciative that he gets to come back one more time to his fire station.”

According to a Furlong Funeral Chapel obit, Weimer, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

TV6 originally shared a story about Weimer’s wife, Stacey Weimer, who passed away in July 2019.

Weimer leaves behind his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Aiden Weimer. 

“Ben was either volunteering, sleeping, working or taking care of his family for the past year, that is all that he’s been doing, it’s just tremendous,” Rahden said.

The chapel says due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

