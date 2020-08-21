Lyndon man charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine

LYNDON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police say they arrested a man in Lyndon on Thursday afternoon after responding to a domestic battery complaint on the 100 block of 4th Street East Lyndon.

After an investigation at the residence, Lyndon police say Robert E. Large, 38, was arrested for the following charges: armed violence, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Police say Large was transported to the Whiteside County Jail and is awaiting court.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department and the Prophetstown Police Department assisted Lyndon police at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.