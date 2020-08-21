Moline police charge driver for fatal hit-and-run

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department announced Thursday it has charged the driver of a fatal hit-and-run incident in Moline.

Detective John Leach says police identified Yacoub Gadiaga as the driver who struck 20-year-old Abrham Eneyew.

According to the police department’s news release, at approximately 12:26 a.m. on August 12, a Moline police officer was on patrol in the 3600 block of Eastbound John Deere Road and located Eneyew lying on the roadway. Eneyew was later pronounced deceased.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit then conducted an investigation into the incident.

On Monday, August 17 police identified Gadiaga as the driver who struck Eneyew.

Police say Gadiaga was driving a silver 2008 Lexus SUV at the time of the crash.

Investigators say they determined Gadiaga was eastbound on John Deere, when he struck Eneyew. Through examination of physical evidence at the scene, of the suspect vehicle, of the vehicle event data recorder and investigative interviews, it was determined that Eneyew was walking in a lane of traffic on eastbound John Deere Road when he was struck by the vehicle.

Investigators say Gadiaga had stopped his vehicle to locate what he thought was a deer, but did not locate anything. Investigators say that is when Gadiaga left the scene.

According to police, the case file was turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney for review. On Thursday, August 20, the State’s Attorney’s Office determined that probable cause existed for charges related to leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Gadiaga has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Gadiaga has a court date of September 14.

Moline police were assisted in the investigation by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Rock Island County Coroner.

