Moline Police Department purchases ‘Fatal Vision Marijuana Goggles’

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department shared a Facebook post on Thursday about its purchase of six “Fatal Vision Marijuana Goggles.”

The police department says it recently received a grant from AAA Auto Club to purchase the goggles.

“These goggles model the effects of recreational marijuana, so the user can experience the impact of what it’s like to be under the influence of marijuana while driving,” police said in the Facebook post. “Marijuana affects the brain differently than alcohol, and the goggles simulate marijuana’s true effects — they diminish the participant’s capacity to make quick, accurate decisions, and that causes a driver to miss important external cues that could lead to a crash.”

Police say the kits will be brought to local schools and community events as a way to educate people about the effects of marijuana impaired driving. According to the police department, this will be done when possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

