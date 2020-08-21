“Our schools will not be immune;” local health officials warn of possible new COVID-19 surge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During Thursday’s Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition meeting, local health officials are warning the community that COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Health officials from Rock Island County and Scott County say they are assuming there will be COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, and it's possible kids may already have the virus and be asymptomatic. "We could see positive cases in the first week or so. We know it's circulating widely in our community and there's no reason to believe it's not circulating in our school-aged children too," says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department.

Dr. Daniel Arnold from the UnityPoint Clinic says if students do present symptoms, the one most prevalent is a lack of taste and smell. Otherwise, you'll likely see flu-like symptoms like a fever, muscle fatigue, cough, or an upset stomach. Dr. Arnold also recommends parents contact their primary care provider for recommendations if their child does present symptoms, go over tips on how to stop the spread of COVID-19, and continue to encourage social distancing in addition to practicing good hygiene.

Hill says she understands we didn’t expect the school year to go this way,” it’s okay to mourn how it should have been. It’s not okay to forge ahead like nothing has changed.”

Health officials also brought up that schools are not the only place your kids can contract COVID-19. You should also be mindful of outside activities like sleepovers, playdates, and other social events. If your student tests positive or has symptoms of COVID-19, Hill says they will need to stay home for a minimum of 10 days. If they’ve been exposed to someone who is positive, they’ll need to stay home for 14 days. Officials say it takes between two and 14 days to develop symptoms, so a child may unknowingly bring the virus to their school.

Rivers says our community is still dealing with the fallout from the surge of cases in July. Now, we are seeing an increase in cases in senior living facilities and deaths from the virus.

