Advertisement

President Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Iowans in Linn County

President Donald Trump stopped in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to participate in a disaster recovery briefing.
President Donald Trump stopped in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to participate in a disaster recovery briefing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (KWQC) - President Donald Trump approved Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for Linn County on Thursday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Iowa officials say disaster assessments for other requested counties are ongoing.

“President Trump’s swift and decisive response will deliver critical assistance for our state as we continue to recover from this devastating storm,” said Governor Reynolds in the news release. “While many in the national media ignored what was happening here on the ground following the devastating derecho, President Trump and I spoke the day after the storm hit. During that conversation, he promised the full cooperation of the federal government during this critical time. Once again, he has come through and I am grateful for this President’s unwavering commitment to Iowa as we continue to secure federal assistance for all affected counties.”

The governor’s office provided more information about the assistance program in the news release below:

Residents of Linn County can now apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program, which provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services. 

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for TTY users.  Users of 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) may call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, seven days a week, until further notice. Another option is registering online at >www.DisasterAssistance.gov<.  

Additional counties may be approved for the Individual Assistance Program as FEMA continues to review damage assessments. The governor had also requested Individual Assistance funding for Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties. 

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program remains available in the above counties. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at >https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs<. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. 

 Linn County residents are no longer eligible to apply for the State Individual Assistance Program and should apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

Disaster Case Management remains available to impacted Iowans. For information, contact your local community action association or visit >www.iowacommunityaction.org<

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weather Service Updates Wind Survey After Derecho

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Some of the highest wind speeds and associated damage from August 10th's Midwest Derecho!

Back To School

Iowa State Education Association, Iowa City school district files lawsuit against the state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa.

Crimestoppers

Moline police charge driver for fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police identified Yacoub Gadiaga as the driver who struck 20-year-old Abrham Eneyew.

News

“Our schools will not be immune;” local health officials warn of possible new COVID-19 surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Local health officials warn of possible new surge as school start

Updated: 2 hours ago
Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police found man considered armed and dangerous

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Davenport need your help in locating a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 37-year-old Jonathon Skinner is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

News

Moline Police Department purchases ‘Fatal Vision Marijuana Goggles’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the kits will be brought to local schools and community events as a way to educate people .

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District sets up ‘internet homework hotspots’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The internet homework hotspots are set up to help students connect to the internet during remote learning.

News

QC business builds homemade signal boosters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
QC Total Tech in Bettendorf is helping out those still living with poor signal from last week’s derecho. The owner created his own homemade signal booster out of household materials and now wants to build more for residents of Cedar Rapids.

News

QC business builds homemade signal boosters

Updated: 3 hours ago
QC Total Tech in Bettendorf is helping out those still living with poor signal from last week’s derecho. The owner created his own homemade signal booster out of household materials.