President Trump approves FEMA Individual Assistance for Iowans in Linn County

DES MOINES (KWQC) - President Donald Trump approved Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for Linn County on Thursday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Iowa officials say disaster assessments for other requested counties are ongoing.

“President Trump’s swift and decisive response will deliver critical assistance for our state as we continue to recover from this devastating storm,” said Governor Reynolds in the news release. “While many in the national media ignored what was happening here on the ground following the devastating derecho, President Trump and I spoke the day after the storm hit. During that conversation, he promised the full cooperation of the federal government during this critical time. Once again, he has come through and I am grateful for this President’s unwavering commitment to Iowa as we continue to secure federal assistance for all affected counties.”

The governor’s office provided more information about the assistance program in the news release below:

Residents of Linn County can now apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program, which provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for TTY users. Users of 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) may call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, seven days a week, until further notice. Another option is registering online at >www.DisasterAssistance.gov<.

Additional counties may be approved for the Individual Assistance Program as FEMA continues to review damage assessments. The governor had also requested Individual Assistance funding for Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program remains available in the above counties. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at >https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs<. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Linn County residents are no longer eligible to apply for the State Individual Assistance Program and should apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

Disaster Case Management remains available to impacted Iowans. For information, contact your local community action association or visit >www.iowacommunityaction.org<

