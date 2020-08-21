Rock Island County health officials report 10 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including two additional deaths.

According to the health department, the two additional deaths from COVID-19 were both women in their 80s who had been in long-term care.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 52.

“COVID-19 has taken two more Rock Island County residents. We send our deepest condolences to their friends and families,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “None of us knows how a COVID-19 infection will affect us until we get it. While some cases might be mild, anyone who has the virus can spread it to people who might not be able to fight it off. Please show compassion and kindness to your fellow community members by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

The health department has reported a total of 1,989 cases in the county.

Health officials say eight patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 40s

1 male infant younger than 1

3 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 female infant younger than 1

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

In addition to the cases reported, the health department also announced health officials at the COVID-19 testing site located at the TaxSlayer Center conducted 167 tests on Thursday.

The test site is available every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including weekends.

Health officials say the waits have not been as long as they were some days last month.

