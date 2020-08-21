Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan School District sets up ‘internet homework hotspots’

Rock Island-Milan School District Wifi Logo
Rock Island-Milan School District Wifi Logo(Rock Island-Milan School District)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District announced Thursday it has set up several internet homework hotspots at every school building.

According to the school district’s Facebook post, this includes the former Intermediate Academy/Lincoln School and throughout the school district’s boundary area.

The internet homework hotspots are set up to help students connect to the internet during remote learning.

The network, ROCKfi (Reaching Our Community's Kids with fidelity), will allow students to connect through their school district-issued Chromebook or personal device.

For more information about how to connect to the wifi service click here.

ROCKfi - The Rock Island-Milan School District set up several Internet Homework Hotspots at every school building...

Posted by Rock Island/Milan School District 41 on Thursday, August 20, 2020

