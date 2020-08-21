Rock Island-Milan School District sets up ‘internet homework hotspots’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District announced Thursday it has set up several internet homework hotspots at every school building.

According to the school district’s Facebook post, this includes the former Intermediate Academy/Lincoln School and throughout the school district’s boundary area.

The internet homework hotspots are set up to help students connect to the internet during remote learning.

The network, ROCKfi (Reaching Our Community's Kids with fidelity), will allow students to connect through their school district-issued Chromebook or personal device.

For more information about how to connect to the wifi service click here.

