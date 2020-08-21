Sunny With Mid 80s Friday.

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The morning will start in the 50s under clear skies. For Friday expect mostly clear skies and temperatures to creep above average, reaching the mid-80s. The warming trend will continue into the next work week. Humidity will tag along as well, with dewpoints today rising to the low 60s and reaching the mid-60s by the weekend. Highs will near the upper 80s by the weekend and the next week will start off with afternoons in the low 90s. We're looking dry for much of the period, so don't expect rain to cool us off!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 86°. Winds: SW 0-10.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59°. Winds: SW 0-10.

SATURDAY: Warmer. High: 88°. Winds: S 0-10.

