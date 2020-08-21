Advertisement

Weather Service Updates Wind Survey After Derecho

Highest winds equal to an EF-3 Tornado!
Derecho wind field
Derecho wind field(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The intense Derecho of August 10th is something the Quad Cities office of the National Weather Service called a “once in a decade occurrence in this region”. Let’s hope they’re right. Previous derechos occurred in 1998 and 2011. The maximum estimated winds are still at 140 mph, equivalent to a EF-3 tornado. Widespread property and tree damage occurred as the system rolled across Iowa and into Illinois along with numerous power outages. Multiple semis rolled on highways all along the damage path. The Highway 30 corridor took the brunt of the damage from Benton and Linn, to Clinton Counties in Iowa. Blowing across the QCA the winds were still around 100 mph in parts of Bureau County in Illinois. In the map provided areas in blue saw winds around 80 mph or higher. Areas surrounded by green had winds of 100 mph or above and areas inside the yellow lines had winds over 120 mph! Some of the high wind damage along the derechos path includes 125 mph winds in Benton County Iowa that snapped an antenna off of a 340 foot tower. A home weather station there stayed intact and recorded a 126 mph wind. In Cedar Rapids where the winds were estimated to be around 140 mph an apartment complex had exterior AND interior walls damaged. Also, there was damage to the walls of a strip mall with these wind speeds. In Clinton County a 130 mph wind toppled a radio tower. And, in Princeton, Illinois 110 mph winds snapped numerous trees and knocked over a communication tower. Again, these are rare events with this magnitude. But, the widespread damage might  leave many wondering what 2020 will bring next!

