Advertisement

West Burlington Independent School District delays start of school year

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The West Burlington Independent School District Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday and voted to delay the start of the school year.

According to the board, the start of the school year has been delayed until August 31. This is due to the continued increase in the 14 day positivity rate for Des Moines County.

The board says the positivity rate as of 10:30 a.m. this morning was 15.4%, the 3rd highest in the state of Iowa.

The board plans to meet on Wednesday, August 26 to determine how it will reopen school on Monday, August 31st.

The board says parents need to be prepared for reopening under a totally virtual model or under an A/B model..

At this time high school activities will continue to practice. Junior high activities will not start practice until the start of school.  Participation in scheduled games/scrimmages will be determined on an event by event basis.

Chromebooks will be distributed next week as a preparatory measure.  

More information and details will follow next week about the district’s reopening on August 31.

According to the school district’s website, students were originally expected to start school on Tuesday, August 25.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Iowa State University announces new student social gathering policy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Iowa State University announced a new student social gathering policy Friday after large parties and gatherings were witnessed near campus last weekend.

News

Burlington Community School District board votes to unanimously delay start of school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials with the Burlington Community School District Board of Educators held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the options for reopening school. The first day of school was scheduled for Monday, August 24.

News

Return to Learn: Moline-Coal Valley School District

Updated: 9 hours ago
Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent Rachel Savage talked Friday about the district's "Return to Learn" plan.

Back To School

Back to School drinks for kids' focus, bedtime, and hydration

Updated: 11 hours ago
Re-think your drinks with Royal Tea of LeClaire. There are delicious, infused teas to help kids focus for studying, relax for bedtime, and stay hydrated all day (when they can't use the water fountain!).

Latest News

Back To School

Interview with Rock Island Co Public Health Department

Updated: 11 hours ago
Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with RI Co Health Department, discusses COVID in our community and gives advice to parents for back to school.

News

Iowa State Education Association, Iowa City school district files lawsuit against the state

Updated: 18 hours ago

Back To School

Interview with Augustana official about COVID campus plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
Dr. Wesley Brooks, Vice President and Dean of Student Life, addresses Augustana's readiness to welcome students back to campus with COVID mitigation plans in place.

Back To School

Iowa State Education Association, Iowa City school district files lawsuit against the state

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa State Education Association and the Iowa City Community School District have filed a lawsuit against the state of Iowa.

News

“Our schools will not be immune;” local health officials warn of possible new COVID-19 surge

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

VOD Recordings

Local health officials warn of possible new surge as school start

Updated: 22 hours ago
Now that school has started in many districts, we may see an even bigger surge. “Our schools will not be immune,” says Edward Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.