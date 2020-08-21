West Burlington Independent School District delays start of school year

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The West Burlington Independent School District Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday and voted to delay the start of the school year.

According to the board, the start of the school year has been delayed until August 31. This is due to the continued increase in the 14 day positivity rate for Des Moines County.

The board says the positivity rate as of 10:30 a.m. this morning was 15.4%, the 3rd highest in the state of Iowa.

The board plans to meet on Wednesday, August 26 to determine how it will reopen school on Monday, August 31st.

The board says parents need to be prepared for reopening under a totally virtual model or under an A/B model..

At this time high school activities will continue to practice. Junior high activities will not start practice until the start of school. Participation in scheduled games/scrimmages will be determined on an event by event basis.

Chromebooks will be distributed next week as a preparatory measure.

More information and details will follow next week about the district’s reopening on August 31.

According to the school district’s website, students were originally expected to start school on Tuesday, August 25.

