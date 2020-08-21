‘What is the child care crisis?’ virtual lunch and learn to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday

(KWQC) - United Way of the Quad Cities’ Women United will host “What is the Child Care Crisis? Virtual Lunch and Learn” at 11:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

“We never could have imagined this crisis: Thousands of working families are scrambling to find quality care for their children,” United Way said on its Facebook page. “Child care spots may be lost because of COVID-19. What comes next, and what can we do to help?” Women United charter member Marcy Mendenhall, President and CEO of Skip-A-Long Family and Community Services, will speak.

Call in information for the Zoom call is:

URL: https://zoom.us/j/91998338987

Meeting ID: 919 9833 8987

By Phone at: 1-312-626-6799

TV6 also will live stream the lunch and learn.

