Advertisement

‘What is the child care crisis?’ virtual lunch and learn to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday

(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)
(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - United Way of the Quad Cities’ Women United will host “What is the Child Care Crisis? Virtual Lunch and Learn” at 11:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

“We never could have imagined this crisis: Thousands of working families are scrambling to find quality care for their children,” United Way said on its Facebook page. “Child care spots may be lost because of COVID-19. What comes next, and what can we do to help?” Women United charter member Marcy Mendenhall, President and CEO of Skip-A-Long Family and Community Services, will speak.

Call in information for the Zoom call is:

URL: https://zoom.us/j/91998338987

Meeting ID: 919 9833 8987

By Phone at: 1-312-626-6799

TV6 also will live stream the lunch and learn.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 823 new coronavirus cases, five deaths over 24-hour period

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 54,653 and 1,017 deaths.

Local

Deere & Company reports third-quarter net income of $811 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
That’s compared with a net income of $899 million, or $2.81 per share, for the quarter that ended July 28, 2019

News

Return to Learn: Moline-Coal Valley School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
Moline-Coal Valley School District Superintendent Rachel Savage talked Friday about the district's "Return to Learn" plan.

News

Trudy Appleby family friend: 'It was a terrible day'

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kelly Carlson, a former neighbor of Trudy Appleby, talks about the day the 11-year-old disappeared and early searches for her.

Latest News

Local

24 years later: The search for missing Trudy Appleby continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
Through the years, there have been several developments but no solid break in the case.

News

24 years later: Family friend talks about Trudy Appleby disappearance

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kelly Carlson, a family friend of Trudy Appleby, talks about the girl Friday on the 24th anniversary of her disappearance.

News

Trudy Appleby disappearance 24 years later

Updated: 6 hours ago
Friday marked the 24th anniversary of the day 11-year-old Trudy Appleby disappeared.

News

Jo Daviess County emergency responders remember firefighter Ben Weimer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Jo Daviess County emergency responders remembered firefighter Ben Weimer on Thursday during a procession.

Local

Muscatine city council approves grant award for new fire dept. equipment

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Talya Faggart
The City of Muscatine approved a grant award during Thursday night’s city council meeting to purchase 41 new air packs for the Muscatine Fire Department.

News

Muscatine city council approves grant award for new fire dept. equipment

Updated: 12 hours ago