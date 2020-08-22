Andalusia woman wins $1,000 from Wheel of Fortune to donate to River Bend Foodbank
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman from Andalusia, Illinois has won $1,000 for herself and an additional $1,000 for the River Bend Foodbank.
Lorraine S. has been announced as the winner.
Wheel of Fortune says each weeknight from July 13 to August 14, it gave away $1,000 to a viewer, and donated an additional $1,000 to a food bank in the winner’s hometown.
Michael Miller, President and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank says he is a lifelong Wheel of Fortune watcher and is delighted to have a donation made to the organization.
