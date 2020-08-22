Advertisement

Bureau, Henderson counties among 20 in Illinois at warning level for COVID-19

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday 20 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

This includes Bureau and Henderson counties, which are located in the TV6 viewing area.

Health officials say the warning is based on positivity rate and hospitalizations. 

The counties included to be at the warning level include: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Whiteside, Will, and Williamson.

According to the news release, those counties saw outbreaks connected to large gatherings, travel to other states and even some cases connected to schools.

Jo Daviess County is now off the warning list.

A map of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website here.

Below are indicators IDPH uses to determine if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the count.

• New cases per 100,000 people.  If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths.  This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity.  This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability.  If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits.   This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions.  A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests perform.  This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increases in cases.

