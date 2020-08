BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Jim Krekel is the new head man on the sidelines of Bracewell Stadium. Krekel, an assistant coach with the Grayhounds the past 5 seasons, is also a graduate of Burlington high school. The Hounds will kick off the 2020 season against Ottumwa on the 28th.

